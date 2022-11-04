This Is Minnesota's Best Indian Restaurant

There is no shortage of variety on the menu at Indian restaurants. From garlic naan to spicy curries, there is sure to be something that satisfies every palette. Truthfully, it's hard to find something on the menu at an Indian eatery that isn't top notch —take it from someone who has tried dozens of different dishes. The same is true for Indian restaurants themselves, but if you're looking for the best of the best in your state, keep reading.

Yelp created a list of the best Indian eateries in every state. This was the methodology behind their selections:

"This is an all-time list of the Best Indian Eateries in each State according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the Indian category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews. This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of April 22nd, 2022. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of April 22nd, 2022."

So, where is the best place to get Indian food in Minnesota? Himalayan Restaurant in Minneapolis. Here's what one reviewer had to say about the restaurant: "From the food to the service to the atmosphere, eating at Himalayan Restaurant was an outstanding experience!"