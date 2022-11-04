Two Of The Country's Best Costco Locations Are Right Here In Texas

Everything on this planet can be ranked. The best Buc-ee's. The best Whataburger. The best ribs. But how about the best Costco?

FinanceBuzz compiled a list of the best Costco locations in the United States. Here's how they did it:

To find the best Costco stores in the country, our team at FinanceBuzz surveyed over 6,000 shoppers, asking them to rate their local warehouses on a 10-point scale across six different metrics: cleanliness, friendliness, stock, quality of samples, number of samples offered, and parking. Though most shoppers are happy with their Costco experiences, some locations and states fared better than others.

Even though South Carolina has the best Costcos on average, the best Costco in the country is the Cumming, Georgia, location, which fared with a score of 54.5 out of 60. Next up is the Kansas City, Missouri, location. The Costco in San Antonio on UTSA Boulevard is the third-best in the country. Here's why:

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes the customer ratings for this Costco location in San Antonio. Texas has 36 different Costco locations, the second-most of any state in the country (behind California’s 134), so being named the best overall location in the Lone Star state is quite an achievement. This location earned scores of 9.0 or higher in three different categories, but one stood out from the rest. That is cleanliness, where shoppers gave this store an average rating of 9.7 out of 10, the highest score in that category of any store in the entire country.

Another Texas Costco, Houston's Galleria location, earned a spot on the list at No. 5. It scored highest out of any other Costco for its quality of samples.

Here's a look at the top 5 best Costco's in the United States:

Cumming, Georgia Kansas City, Missouri San Antonio, Texas Centerville, Ohio Houston, Texas

Check out the full report.