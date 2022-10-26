Here's Where You Can Find The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Texas

You'll need a bib and a wet-nap handy for this one, Texas.

Whether you're at a cookout with friends or dining in, there's nothing that hits the spot quite like a plate of ribs. Where can you get the best ribs, though? Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" spots to get ribs in the Lone Star State. Here's what the food and dining site said about its list:

"One state that is notorious for its fantastic barbeque joints, and by extension, its juicy, flavorful ribs, is Texas. All over the Lone Star State, you'll find BBQ restaurants that offer stacks of delicious ribs, but with so many ribs across Texas, you might struggle to figure out exactly where you should go to get those ribs from. Fortunately, we've compiled a list of some of the best ribs you can find in Texas and where exactly you can get them from."

Here's a look at the best BBQ spots in Texas to get ribs:

Pody's BBQ

1330 S Cedar St. in Pecos