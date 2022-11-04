WATCH: Crazy California Chase Ends With Stolen Semi Exploding Into Flames
By Logan DeLoye
November 4, 2022
A police chase in L.A County ended with the sudden explosion of a big rig semi-truck. According to KTVU, police were chasing the stolen big rig down 5 Freeway near Newhall on Thursday when the truck went up in flames. Footage of the incident shows smoke and flames billowing from the truck after the driver was removed.
KTVU mentioned that the police were chasing the driver of the truck because it was stolen. As the chase ensued, police threw out spike strips to stop the truck without prevail. At one point during the chase, the driver is seen holding up a piece of paper to the windshield with something written on it, but it is unclear what the paper says.
Eventually, one of the spike strips popped the front passenger-side tire and it caught fire. KTVU detailed that the driver of the stolen big rig did not put up a fight with police and got out of the truck as they were told. The driver was taken into custody after the incident. Video of the aftermath shows the big rig entirely destroyed after the flames were put out. Information regarding the drivers identity, reason for stealing the truck, and what was written on the note has yet to be released as the investigation continues.