Martha Stewart Calls Out Mariah Carey For Celebrating Christmas Too Early
By Taylor Linzinmeir
November 5, 2022
Martha Stewart recently called out Mariah Carey on the Today Show for trying to celebrate Christmas too early.
Stewart argued that Carey shouldn't rush to celebrate Christmas before Thanksgiving festivities have even taken place. “Mariah, you know me, I am a traditionalist with a twist,” Stewart began. “And you cannot give up Thanksgiving just ’cause you don’t like turkey!”
The 81-year-old lifestyle mogul went on to advocate for the centerpiece of many Thanksgiving feasts: “I love turkey, and many, many other people like turkey, so do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you may say so.”
“You cannot give up Thanksgiving!" @MarthaStewart makes a plea to @MariahCarey to slow her roll after the singer posted a video on social media celebrating the end of Halloween and skipping straight to Christmas.— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 3, 2022
Mariah, what do you say? pic.twitter.com/dWDGVuqtYX
Stewart was likely responding to Carey posting a video on Instagram Tuesday (November 1) declaring an official transition from spooky season to Christmas season from the Queen of Christmas herself.
However, the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer was quick to explain herself. “Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!!” Carey tweeted on Thursday. “But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!” She added that she'd love to have Stewart at her Thanksgiving dinner, especially "if Snoop's coming!"
Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now! 💕 P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming! 🥳🎄 https://t.co/zrTNaevTTM— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 3, 2022
There's no word yet on whether or not the Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party alum will attend the Grammy winner's Thanksgiving celebration, or if she will extend an invitation in return, but we'll be sure to keep you updated.