Martha Stewart Calls Out Mariah Carey For Celebrating Christmas Too Early

Martha Stewart recently called out Mariah Carey on the Today Show for trying to celebrate Christmas too early.

Stewart argued that Carey shouldn't rush to celebrate Christmas before Thanksgiving festivities have even taken place. “Mariah, you know me, I am a traditionalist with a twist,” Stewart began. “And you cannot give up Thanksgiving just ’cause you don’t like turkey!”

The 81-year-old lifestyle mogul went on to advocate for the centerpiece of many Thanksgiving feasts: “I love turkey, and many, many other people like turkey, so do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you may say so.”