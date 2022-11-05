Yung Gravy Dishes On What It Was Like Dating Addison Rae’s Mom

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 5, 2022

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Yung Gravy recently opened up about dating Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling.

After flirting over social media, 26-year-old Gravy and 42-year-old Easterling broke the internet when they made their PDA-packed debut at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards —Which was the first time the two had ever met in person. In a recent interview with Billboard, Gravy called the outing "a good time," adding that he didn't expect people's reaction to "be that crazy."

"A lot of people ask if we’re dating,” Gravy said of his relationship with the mother of three. “There’s been rumors that she’s pregnant. She’s not pregnant. We’re not dating, but a good friend." The two have seen each other twice since the VMAs, with Gravy, who is a self-proclaimed lover of MILFS, noting that she lives in Louisiana. “We had a nice couple of dates and we keep in touch,” he said.

In addition, the "Betty (Get Money)" rapper also revealed that Easterling was not his first choice of date for the award show. "I hit Martha Stewart up, she couldn't make it," he recalled. “Sheri and I had been talking. I said ‘You know what? Come be my date.’ We had never met in person."

