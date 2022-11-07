Sports Car 'Plows' Through Chicago Furniture Store, Destroys Inventory

A sports car crashed into a Streeterville furniture store early Monday morning after the driver lost control of the vehicle. According to ABC7, the driver was a 22-year-old woman headed South on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The crash occurred shortly after midnight. The exterior of Cort Furniture Store was damaged in addition to a few pieces of furniture located inside of the store. Video footage of the incident shows the orange sports car entirely inside of the furniture store surrounding by pieces of the broken building.

ABC7 mentioned that the woman driving the sports car was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for minor injuries sustained during the crash. The woman was reported to be in good condition, but the same cannot be said for the damaged sports car, or the furniture store. The name of the driver remains unknown as local authorities investigate the cause of the crash. ABC7 noted the woman receiving "citations" as a result of the reckless driving that caused her to crash into the furniture store.