This Colorado Restaurant Is Among The Best For Everyday Eats

By Zuri Anderson

November 7, 2022

Steak Frites
Photo: Getty Images

You know you have a favorite restaurant when you keep coming back. Whether it's the must-try food, unbeatable prices, or wonderful atmosphere, these places have a unique draw for both locals and tourists.

If you're interested in finding that next restaurant, TripAdvisor can help. The website unveiled its Travelers' Choice awards for 2022, and one of these lists includes the best U.S. restaurants for "everyday eats." These eateries are defined as "great food that won’t break the bank." Reviewers and travelers chose the winners.

Out of the 25 entries on the list, one of them is in Colorado! That honor goes to Corinne Restaurant!

Billing itself as offering "honest food and drink," people love Corinne for its cozy atmosphere and wide range of meals. They're open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, and their afternoon happy hours always draw customers.

There's also a three-course prix fix menu offering the choice of wagyu steak frites, ora king salmon, and wild mushroom bolognese for the main entree. It's $49 per person.

You can find Corinne Restaurant inside the Le Méridien hotel, which is located at 1455 California St. in Denver. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.

Check out the full list on TripAdvisor's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.