This Colorado Restaurant Is Among The Best For Everyday Eats

You know you have a favorite restaurant when you keep coming back. Whether it's the must-try food, unbeatable prices, or wonderful atmosphere, these places have a unique draw for both locals and tourists.

If you're interested in finding that next restaurant, TripAdvisor can help. The website unveiled its Travelers' Choice awards for 2022, and one of these lists includes the best U.S. restaurants for "everyday eats." These eateries are defined as "great food that won’t break the bank." Reviewers and travelers chose the winners.

Out of the 25 entries on the list, one of them is in Colorado! That honor goes to Corinne Restaurant!

Billing itself as offering "honest food and drink," people love Corinne for its cozy atmosphere and wide range of meals. They're open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, and their afternoon happy hours always draw customers.

There's also a three-course prix fix menu offering the choice of wagyu steak frites, ora king salmon, and wild mushroom bolognese for the main entree. It's $49 per person.