This Is The Best Pizza Place In Georgia

What does the perfect pizza pie look like to you? Let's talk toppings. Pepperoni and cheese are a classic choice, but some choose to top their pie with olives, sausage, ham, peppers, mushrooms, anchovies, and pineapple too! Next comes crust. Are you a fan of thin and crispy, or deep-dish style crust? And how about the shape? Do you prefer to enjoy your pizza in large triangular slices or small squares? Regardless of your favorite topping combinations, shape and crust preferences, there is one place that serves the best pizza in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best pizza place in all of Georgia is Antico Pizza Napoletana located throughout the state. Mashed recommended ordering the Capricciosa pizza.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best pizza in the entire state:

"Antico Pizza Napoletana is all about pizza greatness, and it successfully lives up to that standard. This pizza place serves authentic Italian pizza, and its visitors couldn't be much more impressed with the results. Favorites from the menu include the Capricciosa pizza with prosciutto cotto, mushroom, artichoke, and mozzarella cheese made from the milk of Italian buffalo. Additionally, the Margherita pizza (topped with tomatoes, garlic, and basil) also garners heaps of praise."