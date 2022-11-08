This Is How The Chicago Bears Got Their Name

Whether it be in the stadium or at home, dutiful fans cheer on their favorite teams every week. However, not everyone knows the story behind the monikers and nicknames they're chanting at the top of their lungs. Luckily, Stacker recently dived into the story behind every NFL football team's name to give fans a little bit of insight.

There are 32 teams in the National Football League (NFL), and each one has a unique story as to how they got their name. Some were chosen by fans, while others have ties to former professional sports teams and beloved athletes.

Here's how the Chicago Bears, founded in 1920, got their name:

"The Bears have been with the NFL since its start–even though they were originally called the much less fearsome nickname of the Staleys. According to the franchise, the team's name switched to the Bears on Jan. 28, 1922. A.E. Staley, the franchise's former owner, transferred the team to George Halas in 1921, with a promise to keep the name as Staleys for one year. Since then, the Bears have won nine league championships and most recently, one Super Bowl title with one of the most dominant defenses of all time, in 1985. Chicago has also sent the most players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

