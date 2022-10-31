Bears Trade All-Pro Linebacker Roquan Smith: Report

The Chicago Bears have reportedly traded All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens ahead of Tuesday (November 1) NFL trade deadline, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

The Bears will reportedly receive a 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks in return for Smith.

The reported trade comes two months after Smith had initially requested a trade away from the Bears prior to the 2022 NFL season.

"After a frustrating summer of long-term contract negotiations, Chicago moves on with a 2nd rounder and a fifth-rounder coming back. Meanwhile, Baltimore acquires a defensive leader and star defender," Rapoport tweeted on Monday (October 31) afternoon.