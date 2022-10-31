Bears Trade All-Pro Linebacker Roquan Smith: Report
By Jason Hall
October 31, 2022
The Chicago Bears have reportedly traded All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens ahead of Tuesday (November 1) NFL trade deadline, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
The Bears will reportedly receive a 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks in return for Smith.
The reported trade comes two months after Smith had initially requested a trade away from the Bears prior to the 2022 NFL season.
"After a frustrating summer of long-term contract negotiations, Chicago moves on with a 2nd rounder and a fifth-rounder coming back. Meanwhile, Baltimore acquires a defensive leader and star defender," Rapoport tweeted on Monday (October 31) afternoon.
After a frustrating summer of long-term contract negotiations, Chicago moves on with a 2nd rounder and a fifth-rounder coming back. Meanwhile, Baltimore acquires a defensive leader and star defender. https://t.co/Rfo70rlGUt— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2022
Smith wrote a detailed message on August 9 addressing his intention to be traded amid a contract dispute with the Bears, which was re-shared by Rapoport at the time.
Smith, who is currently in the final year of his rookie contract and had been placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list due to an injury during training camp, claims he lost trust in the franchise after what he perceived to be the team taking advantage of him during negotiations and feels he's being pressured into a "take it or leave it" deal at the time.
#Bears All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2022
The reported trade also comes less than a week after Smith broke into tears after learning the news of teammate Robert Quinn being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Roquan Smith: “I have a great deal of respect for that guy. … Damn. Crazy.”— Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 26, 2022
Really tough moment to witness. pic.twitter.com/1RNHrOnGiZ
Smith was selected by the Bears at No. 8 overall during the 2018 NFL Draft, a move made by former general manager Ryan Pace, who was fired during the offseason.
Chicago had previously traded All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers in March, less than two full months after new general manager Ryan Poles was hired.
Smith was selected as a second-team All-Pro during each of the past two seasons, as well as the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team in 2018.