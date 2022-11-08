This Is How The Green Bay Packers Got Their Name

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 8, 2022

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Photo: Getty Images

Whether it be in the stadium or at home, dutiful fans cheer on their favorite football teams every week. However, not everyone knows the story behind the monikers and nicknames they're chanting at the top of their lungs. Luckily, Stacker recently dived into the story behind every NFL football team's name to give fans a little bit of insight.

There are 32 teams in the National Football League (NFL), and each one has a unique story as to how they got their name. Some were chosen by fans, while others have ties to former professional sports teams and beloved athletes.

Here's how the Green Bay Packers, founded in 1921, got their name:

"Green Bay's football team was sponsored by local packing companies; hence, the name Packers. The Packers have won four Super Bowls, including the first two, as well as one in the '90s and another in 2010. They are among the most successful and popular teams in the league. Locals also often refer to themselves as 'cheeseheads' for wearing foam cheese hats to games at Lambeau Field."

Want to learn about how the rest of the teams in the NFL got their names? Check out their stories on Stacker.

