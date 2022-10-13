Former Packers Tight End Tyrone Davis Dead At 50

Former University of Virginia and Green Bay Packers end Tyrone Davis died earlier this month at the age of 50, according to an online obituary shared by the Jeffress Funeral Home in South Boston, Virginia.

"On Sunday, October 2, 2022, the Lord called home to rest our beloved son, father, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, Tyrone Davis at the age of 50," Davis' family wrote.

Davis' funeral was held on October 8, according to the obituary. Longtime Virginia beat writer Jerry Ratcliffe reports Davis died of an undisclosed illness (h/t Packers.com).

Davis played in the NFL for eight seasons as a member of the New York Jets (1995-96) and the Packers (1997-2002), having served as the Green Bay's starting tight end in 1999 and during part of the 2000, while otherwise backing up Mark Chmura or Bubba Franks.

The Halifax native recorded 73 receptions for 795 yards and 13 touchdowns in 75 career games.

Davis recorded 103 receptions for 2,153 yards and 28 touchdowns during his collegiate career at the University of Virginia (1991-94) before being selected by the Jets at No. 107 overall in the fourth-round of the 1995 NFL Draft.

Davis appeared in six games for the Jets before being acquired by the Packers in a trade for past considerations in August 1997.