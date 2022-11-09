Marcus Mumford Celebrates Deeply Personal Solo Album With iHeartRadio LIVE

Marcus Mumford recently released his debut solo album (self-titled) and after giving fans a glimpse of the songs live during his iHeartRadio Festival set, the Mumford & Sons frontman properly celebrated its release with an iHeartRadio LIVE performance and Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Booker.

Backed by a full band and equipped with an acoustic guitar, Mumford began the show with the album's single, “Grace.” After that song, he told the intimate audience “I’m going to really murder a few Mumford & Sons songs for you, if that’s alright.” He then dove into powerful acoustic renditions of “Awake My Soul” and “The Cave” off the band’s 2009 debut album Sigh No More.

When asked if the deeply personal songs were written in the past with this project in mind, Mumford admitted “I’m not that intentional. None of this was that well thought out."

"I set myself a task in January 2021 of writing songs just for the sake of writing songs again, not with any audience in mind or any kind of structure around it," he added. "I was just going to follow my nose and so off I went and I wrote the first two songs on the record ['Cannibal' and 'Grace'] in that spirit, and then the rest kind of cascaded from there. I refused to refer to it as a solo record until I had all the songs because it felt like just pieces of a story that I hadn’t put together yet.”

He spent a lot of time in Los Angeles, collaborating with people he’d worked with in the past, and some that he hadn’t. “I fell back in love with writing songs again and was in less denial that I’m a songwriter, ‘cause for some long periods in my adult life I sort of thought the whole thing is a joke — and it is — some people take songwriting too seriously.”