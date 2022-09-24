Marcus Mumford Celebrates Debut Solo Album With Passionate Performance

Fresh off releasing his debut solo album Self-Titled on September 16th, Marcus Mumford hit the main stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival to celebrate. The lead singer of Mumford & Sons kicked off his set at T-Mobile Arena with the emotional third track on Self-Titled, "Prior Warning."

He followed up the song with his collaboration with Clairo called "Dangerous Game." For the next song, Mumford followed up the new deep cuts with one of the three lead singles from the album, "Better Off High." The song ebbed and flowed before the driving beat ultimately built up to the song's explosive chorus that got the crowd jumping and head bopping.