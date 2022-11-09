Ohio Fire Department Battles Over 20 Fires In 24 Hours, Suspects Arson

An Ohio fire department is investigating a possible arson after battling multiple fires in the span of 24 hours, according to WOWKTV 13 News.

The Rome Volunteer Fire Department said they have responded to over 20 isolated brush fires in the past 24 hours. The calls came from the areas of County Road 73, State Route 217, and State Route 218, according to fire officials.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are currently leading the investigation to find out if the fires were set intentionally, according to WOWKTV 13 News. In the mean time, the fire department is urging residents to take precautions.

“I don’t suggest anyone burning right now at all due to the humidity pushing down and everything’s so dry. A little bit of a flame or anything in the woods, it’s going to set a brush fire,” Adam Edwards, a firefighter with the Rome Volunteer Fire Department, told WOWKTV 13 News.

Some people in the area have said they are beginning to worry about the situation.

“When I left today it was just smoking and now it’s a bonfire again on the hillside. It’s scary. It could have been closer to these people’s houses, but these firemen have worked very hard,” resident Sandra Rice explained to WOWKTV 13 News.