This Florida City Is One Of The Best U.S. Cities For A Weekend Trip

Vacationers often take weeklong excursions to different places and even different countries. Weekend getaways can also recharge one's batteries, from road trips to quick flights to other cities.

Thrillist got curious about the best U.S. destination for a three-day weekend trip. Writers and editors picked "energetic locales [that] have all the things one could hope to experience in a mere 36 hours: a distinct sense of place, strong local cultures, great food and drinks, vibrant neighborhoods, bang for your buck, and, most importantly, near endless to-do lists."

A popular Florida destination made it on the list: Orlando! Lane Nieset shares why the home of Disney World and Universal is great for a weekend getaway:

"Central Florida is much more than thrill rides. Downtown Orlando may have gotten its start in the 19th century thanks to cattle and citrus, but now you’ll find award-winning chefs, a buzzing music scene, and world-class culture at acoustically perfect spaces like the Dr. Phillips Center, where performances include Broadway hits like Hamilton... Nearby, you can pick blueberries at family owned Southern Hill Farms or go kayaking in King’s Landing on the crystal-clear, scenic Rock Springs Run. Even in the heart of downtown, you can take a swan-shaped paddle boat (corny, but sort of cute) on Lake Eola, which is also home to actual swans, as well as concerts and movies at the Walt Disney Amphitheater."

Check out Thrillist's full list on its website.