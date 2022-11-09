This Is The Best Burrito In Florida

Burritos are everything people want nowadays: convenience, versatility, and deliciousness. This Mexican staple is served at many restaurants, and some dedicate their menu to just burritos.

With so many options, LoveFood decided to find the most mouth-watering ones in every state. The website states, "Our selection features ingredients like fried avocado, grilled steak, and tater tots. Some encase all that deliciousness in a wrap, while others are served smothered in sauce."

In Florida, people can't get enough of the smothered burrito from A-Mari-Mix! Writers also explained why they picked this family-owned restaurant's burritos:

"The best burrito in Florida can be found at Mexican fusion restaurant A-Mari-Mix, known for its outstanding food and service. The smothered burrito is a huge flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein such as ropa vieja (braised steak) or shrimp, yellow rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and árbol (a potent chili). It’s then completely covered in red and green sauce, cheese, and sour cream."