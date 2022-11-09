This Is The Best Burrito In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

November 9, 2022

Mexican Rice and Chorizo Sausage Wrap
Photo: Getty Images

Burritos are everything people want nowadays: convenience, versatility, and deliciousness. This Mexican staple is served at many restaurants, and some dedicate their menu to just burritos.

With so many options, LoveFood decided to find the most mouth-watering ones in every state. The website states, "Our selection features ingredients like fried avocado, grilled steak, and tater tots. Some encase all that deliciousness in a wrap, while others are served smothered in sauce."

In Florida, people can't get enough of the babyBurrito from Taco Chukis! Writers also explained why they picked this popular restaurant's burritos:

"No-frills Mexican joint Tacos Chukis, which has several Seattle restaurants, is beloved for its babyBurrito. This small but mighty wrap comes packed with meat like carne asada (steak) or al pastor (pork) and Monterey Jack cheese, and is described as the perfect portion. It doesn't contain beans or rice, so there's more room for the quality ingredients and the flavors are more intense than your typical burrito. Customers are also impressed by the price."

Visit Taco Chukis' website for the full list of locations. All of them are available for dine-in and takeout.

Check out the full list of awesome burritos on LoveFood's website.

