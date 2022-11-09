Who Said ‘I Do’ & ‘I Do Not’ On Shocking Love Is Blind Season 3 Finale

Warning: The following story contains spoilers about the Season 3 finale of Love Is Blind.

We have finally reached the altar.

The Season 3 finale of Love Is Blind dropped on Netflix on Wednesday (November 9) — and it was shocking. Four more couples said their "I dos" and "I do nots" after Raven and SK kicked the drama off at the end of last week's episodes. Fan-favorite SK turned Raven down in a half-traditional, half-Nigerian wedding ceremony. "I feel like today is not the best time for us to do this," SK said at the altar.

Raven and SK's wedding was the first of five weddings to be held on this season of the Netflix reality show. Season 3 followed five couples from Dallas — Raven & SK, Colleen & Matt, Zanab & Cole, Alexa & Brennon and Nancy & Bartise — who "met" each other in pods where they only heard each other's voices. The couples then finally met in person after an engagement and we saw them meet each other's families and friends and integrate one another into their daily lives. Now, we know who said yes at the altar and who walked away forever.

Is love truly blind? Here's a look at who said yes, and who couldn't take the heat:

Raven and SK

SK: "I do not."

Raven: While we don't get to hear Raven's response at the altar, she said after the wedding that she "was planning on saying yes today."

In the pods, Raven was torn between two men, SK and Bartise (who wound up proposing to Nancy). SK and Raven's relationship in the real world didn't go without a hitch. SK, who hails from Nigeria, spent much of his time sharing his culture with Raven. Raven, however, was seemingly overwhelmed with the "responsibilities" of being the "perfect Nigerian wife." Another obstacle the two went through was SK's education — he was gearing up to head to California for two years to attend grad school, which didn't sit well with Raven (or her friends). At the end of the day, SK said no to Raven at the altar.

"Today, Raven, we both know how we feel about each other. I love you. However, we have a very unique and complex set of circumstances. I feel like today is not the best time for us to do this," he said at the altar. At the end of the show, he said again how much he loved Raven and how difficult his decision was to make. "I still believe that love is blind. However, is it strong enough for me to say 'I do' today? I don't think so," he said. Raven, on the other hand, is taking it "very hard," she said, adding that "I really care about him. I love him a lot ... Today is heartbreaking. It's embarrassing, for both of us."