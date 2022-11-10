2 Denver-Area Hotels Among Colorado's Best Places For Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving is usually a relaxing and busy holiday, but what if you don't feel like cooking dinner? The next best option is to check out an open restaurant for a family meal.

Thankfully, Trips to Discover made the search easier. The website found the Top 10 restaurants in Florida to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner:

"Don’t want to spend hours cooking up a big Thanksgiving feast this season? Perhaps you want to be able to enjoy a nice dinner without all that work, and maybe a fun getaway too. Whether you’re a Coloradoan looking for that perfect place to dine on turkey and all the usual fixings or you’re thinking about traveling to the state over the holiday weekend, these spots are ideal."

Two Denver-area hotels appeared on the list! The first one is The ART hotel in Denver, which houses Fire restaurant. At this esteemed eatery, you can enjoy canapes, oven-roasted turkey, herb-crusted prime rib, harvest squash ravioli, and either pumpkin or pecan pie. Writers say visitors can also enjoy a "museum-quality collection of nearly 40 original works and luxurious amenities like rooftop swimming pools" at the hotel.

The next one is Hotel Boulderado in Boulder, which "offers an extensive Thanksgiving buffet for the holiday in a beautiful historic atmosphere," according to the website. Guests can look forward to a buffet full of modern and traditional takes on Thanksgiving dishes and desserts. Boulder's many local attractions will be waiting for you before and after dinner.

Check out the full list on Trips to Discover's website.