Colorado Resort Named One Of The Best Places For Thanksgiving Vacation

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to get together and hang out with family or catch up with friends. But it can also be super busy and even exhausting. If you want to avoid cooking a huge meal and maximize your downtime, consider a Thanksgiving weekend vacation.

Trips to Discover found the best places to spend Thanksgiving in 2022. The list includes iconic cities, island getaways, mountainous destinations, snowy towns, and much more. A Colorado ski resort also made it on the list: Keystone Resort!

Here's why writes chose this fun location:

"Colorado is world-famous for its perfect slopes and abundance of sunshine that makes for some of the best skiing on the planet. And, here, Thanksgiving means the start of the ski season. If you’d like to bring your whole family, Keystone is a great option as kids ski free all season long with qualifying lodging reservations. On the holiday weekend, get up early and head to the slopes where you’ll often find wide-open runs and lines that are pretty much non-existent, with so many others spending the day cooking and watching sports inside. While Keystone boasts a multitude of condos and private homes with kitchens for those who want to cook, many restaurants will be serving up Thanksgiving dinner, including Keystone Ranch, Alpenglow Stube, Der Fondue Chessel and Ski Tip Lodge."