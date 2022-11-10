Gisele Buys Mansion Near Tom Brady

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen has reportedly purchased a new Miami Beach area mansion nearby the property where her ex-husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, is building a house, according to Page Six.

Sources close to the former couple said Bündchen purchased the $11.5 million Surfside home directly across the creek from Brady's Biscayne Bay mansion in order to make their co-parenting situation easier for their children to travel back and forth.

“You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom’s — not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other,” the source told Page Six.

Bündchen's new home is reportedly an 18,400-square-foot waterfront property that includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, 25-foot ceilings and multiple terraces, as well as waterway views.