Gisele Buys Mansion Near Tom Brady
By Jason Hall
November 10, 2022
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen has reportedly purchased a new Miami Beach area mansion nearby the property where her ex-husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, is building a house, according to Page Six.
Sources close to the former couple said Bündchen purchased the $11.5 million Surfside home directly across the creek from Brady's Biscayne Bay mansion in order to make their co-parenting situation easier for their children to travel back and forth.
“You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom’s — not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other,” the source told Page Six.
Bündchen's new home is reportedly an 18,400-square-foot waterfront property that includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, 25-foot ceilings and multiple terraces, as well as waterway views.
Bündchen's reported purchase comes weeks after she and Brady announced their divorce on October 28.
"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote at the time. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.
"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.
"I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time."
"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady shared on his Instagram story on October 28. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.
"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.
"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written
"And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you."
Brady and Bündchen reportedly had "an ironclad prenup" prior to their marriage, which led to their quick divorce settlement last week, sources with knowledge of the situation told Page Six, on November 2.
Brady, who turned 45 in August, announced his retirement, then un-retirement this offseason ahead of his 23rd NFL season.
Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.
The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, in February 2021.