Here Is When And Where Tornados Can Form In California

By Logan DeLoye

November 10, 2022

Tornado over city
Photo: Getty Images

Tornadoes are not commonly associated with California weather patterns, but they should not be ruled out. According to KTLA, there are parts of California where this "weather phenomenon" is possible and does occur multiple times in the Spring and Fall. The National Weather Service in Sacramento took to Twitter to detail exactly when tornados could occur across the state, and how many are seen on average per year.

"It might seem crazy, but California actually averages 11 tornadoes per year! They typically occur in the spring and fall seasons across the northern half of the Central Valley," the post read.

The National Weather Service Sacramento also mentioned that no tornado to ever strike the state has been stronger than an EF3. The strongest tornados ever recorded reach up to an EF5 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. Though tornados have the potential to form just about anywhere in the Golden State, they most commonly occur in the "Northern half of the central valley." A map provided by The National Weather Service depicts this region to overlap Chico, Sacramento, Redding, and more.

KTLA shared that a tornado touched down near Galt on Tuesday. The winds from the storm were strong enough to blow off roofs and damage power lines throughout the region.

