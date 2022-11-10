Here Is When And Where Tornados Can Form In California

Tornadoes are not commonly associated with California weather patterns, but they should not be ruled out. According to KTLA, there are parts of California where this "weather phenomenon" is possible and does occur multiple times in the Spring and Fall. The National Weather Service in Sacramento took to Twitter to detail exactly when tornados could occur across the state, and how many are seen on average per year.

"It might seem crazy, but California actually averages 11 tornadoes per year! They typically occur in the spring and fall seasons across the northern half of the Central Valley," the post read.