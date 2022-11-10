Jason Momoa Adopts Wild Pig From Set Of New Film

By Sarah Tate

November 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Jason Momoa has a new unconventional pet you'd be more likely to see in the wild than in someone's home.

The Aquaman star revealed that he adopted a wild pig he met on the set of his new Netflix film, Slumberland. The movie tells the story of a young girl whose stuffed pig comes alive at night and who pairs up with Momoa's genie-like character who guides her through her dreams, per Page Six.

After working with the animal on set, Momoa seemingly couldn't stay away from the little pig. He shared the newest addition to his family in a pair of cute Instagram videos where he showed off the pig and mulled over what to name him. After narrowing the names down to two choices — Lau Lau and Manapua, both of which are Hawaiian dishes often made with pork — he settled on Manapua.

"This is why I can't work with animals. I want to bring them home," he said, adding that the pig is "wild and feral like his pops."

Momoa was joined with his mother, Coni Momoa, off-screen who told her son that it was "a little over the top" to put a top hat on Manapua and paint the pigs nails pink the way the Dune actor suggested. Undeterred, he simply replied, "Well, mom, I'm kind of over the top."

