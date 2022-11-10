Judge Dismisses $3.8 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Phoebe Bridgers

A judge in California has dismissed a "frivolous" $3.8 million defamation lawsuit against Phoebe Bridgers.

Chris Nelson, producer and owner of Sound Space recording studio in Los Angeles, filed a lawsuit last September claiming that the "Garden Song" singer used her public platform on Instagram to smear him with false and defamatory statements "in order to destroy his reputation," the complaint stated, per Pitchfork.

However, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Curtis A. Kin disagreed with Nelson's complaint and granted Bridgers' anti-SLAPP motion and dismissed the lawsuit. Anti-SLAPP, or Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation, is a California statute aimed at preventing people from using the courts to intimidate individuals exercising free speech.

Following news of the court's decision to dismiss the lawsuit, a spokesperson for Bridgers issued a statement to the outlet.

"We feel vindicated that the Court recognized this lawsuit as frivolous and without merit," the statement reads. "It was not grounded in law, or facts, but was filed with the sole intention of causing harm to our client's reputation and career. This victory is important not just for our client but for all those she was seeking to protect by using her platform."

Nelson filed his complaint after Bridgers shared on Instagram that she had witnessed abuse perpetuated by Nelson, including stealing, violence and grooming, following allegations made by an ex-girlfriend, per The Guardian. She doubled down on her comments during a court appearing in February 2022, saying, "I believe that the statements I made in my Instagram story are true," citing personal knowledge and observations.

The producer had sought $3.8 million in damages for the alleged defamation.