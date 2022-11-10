New Found Glory fans, rejoice! A new (acoustic) album is on the way.

Not only will Make The Most Of It feature seven new tracks that "answer to a very challenging and emotional time in our band's career" — a nod to guitarist Chad Gilbert's heartbreaking cancer diagnosis and journey — but also seven classic songs will be reworked and added to the acoustic album, too. The band announced the new album on Instagram on Thursday (November 10) along with cover art, that features a light background with flowers.

Gilbert was rushed to the hospital at the end of 2021 where he was diagnosed with a "very rare tumor called Pheochromocytoma." The mass was removed and he was declared "cancer free" a month later. Unfortunately, in August the guitarist revealed he needed another surgery after a new tumor was found on his spine. "Things went really well. They were able to remove almost all of it besides a microscopic amount of tumor that was in the bone. Once we get test results back from the tissue, we’ll be able to blast it with whatever treatment it needs so we can keep it at bay or even kill it completely," he said in an update on Instagram at the time.

"This album was our answer to a very challenging and emotional time in our band’s career and the songs are about what it means to grieve, to live, and to approach every day with appreciation and a sense of fulfillment," the band said on social media.

The album is set to drop on January 20, 2023.