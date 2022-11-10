New Found Glory's New Album To Shed Light On Chad Gilbert's Cancer Journey

By Dani Medina

November 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

New Found Glory fans, rejoice! A new (acoustic) album is on the way.

Not only will Make The Most Of It feature seven new tracks that "answer to a very challenging and emotional time in our band's career" — a nod to guitarist Chad Gilbert's heartbreaking cancer diagnosis and journey — but also seven classic songs will be reworked and added to the acoustic album, too. The band announced the new album on Instagram on Thursday (November 10) along with cover art, that features a light background with flowers.

Gilbert was rushed to the hospital at the end of 2021 where he was diagnosed with a "very rare tumor called Pheochromocytoma." The mass was removed and he was declared "cancer free" a month later. Unfortunately, in August the guitarist revealed he needed another surgery after a new tumor was found on his spine. "Things went really well. They were able to remove almost all of it besides a microscopic amount of tumor that was in the bone. Once we get test results back from the tissue, we’ll be able to blast it with whatever treatment it needs so we can keep it at bay or even kill it completely," he said in an update on Instagram at the time.

"This album was our answer to a very challenging and emotional time in our band’s career and the songs are about what it means to grieve, to live, and to approach every day with appreciation and a sense of fulfillment," the band said on social media.

The album is set to drop on January 20, 2023.

One of the new songs on the album, "Dream Born Again," is available to stream right now — and so is its new music video, which was released on Thursday. You can watch it below:

Here's a look at the Make The Most Of It tracklist, per Rock Sound:

  1. Dream Born Again
  2. Mouth To Mouth
  3. Get Me Home
  4. Watch The Lilies Grow
  5. More Than Enough
  6. Kiss The Floor
  7. Bloom
  8. Understatement
  9. All Downhill
  10. Dressed To Kill
  11. The Story So Far
  12. Failures Not Flattering
  13. My Friends Over You
  14. Hit Or Miss
New Found Glory
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.