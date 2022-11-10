Nicki Minaj Dishes On Upcoming Fifth Album And More With City Girls' JT
By Tony M. Centeno
November 10, 2022
Nicki Minaj's long-awaited new album will be here sooner than you think.
On Wednesday, November 9, i-D released a fresh interview between the "We Go Up" rapper and her recent collaborator JT of City Girls. During their discussion, Nicki and JT talk about their respective intentions to release new solo music. The Queen rapper has been teasing the arrival of her fifth studio album for quite some time, and released a handful of songs like "Do We Have A Problem" and "Bussin" this year to prep fans for what's to come. When JT asked what she's got planned next, Minaj simply responded "the fifth album."
"I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon," Minaj said. "And I am working on a nail design company, where people will be able to buy my press-on nail with dope designs. I was already working on that before someone auctioned my press-on nail for $50,000 or whatever they spent on it."
Minaj is referencing the press-on nail that flew off her finger while she was performing at the 2022 VMAs in August. A fan swiped the nail and auctioned it on eBay for over $50,000. Their conversation continued with questions about her acting career and the creative process behind "Super Freaky Girl." JT was one of four female rappers (BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V and Maliibu Miitch) who appeared on the official remix of the song. Later on in their discussion, Nicki asked JT about her upcoming solo music.
"I just released a snippet of this freestyle I’ve been holding on to for so long," JT replied. "Nicki actually helped me with a few bars in there."
Read their entire conversation now and look out for new music from both Nicki Minaj and JT coming soon.