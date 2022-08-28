Nicki Minaj Performs Iconic Medley Of Hits Before Accepting Vanguard Award

"I just want to take a second to say thank you to all the key people that inspired me, who i think inspired my flow," Nicki said as she accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. "Lil Wayne, Foxy Brown, Lauryn Hill, JAY-Z, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh. And then people who gave me huge opportunities that I'll never forget: Kanye West, Beyonce, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Eminem, Britney Spears, Rihannaaaaa and all my Caribbean people but Beenie Man thank you for everything and all of Jamaica stay wah gwaan. Of course, you guys, I have to thank Drizzy for always saying the things I needed to hear to get me back in the game. My whole Young Money family, Baby, Slim, Mack, my Republic family."



"I wrote this down. I don't know why y'all but this was in my spirit to say," she continued. "I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here. I wish that people understood what they meant and what they were going through. I wish people took mental health seriously even for the people who you think have perfect lives. I wish Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle were here. RIP Daddy, my cousin Richard and my business manager Angela who I never got to say 'rest in peace' to publicly. To all the artists, producers and writers who contributed to any of my project also to all the people who allow me to be featured on your work, thank you."



Nicki Minaj closed out her acceptance speech by personally thanking her Barbz, who stood behind her as she held her coveted award. Her stunning performance comes a couple of days after she released her first greatest hits album Queen Radio, Volume 1. The compilation of notable tracks includes her new song "Likkle Miss (Remix)" with dancehall artist Skeng, her recent single "Super Freaky Girl" and other songs she dropped this year. The project also features her past hits from "Seeing Green" with Drake and Lil Wayne to "Roman's Revenge" featuring Eminem.



Watch her acceptance speech and her full performance above.

