This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Seattle

By Zuri Anderson

November 10, 2022

Close up of young woman cutting a juicy, grilled fillet steak on her plate on dining table, enjoying lunch in an outdoor restaurant. Outdoor dining. Lifestyle, people and food concept
Photo: Getty Images

There's no shortage of steakhouses in the country, especially in Seattle. Diners flock here to enjoy a decadent dinner of expertly-crafted steak and delicious sides. Most restaurants will also have a ncie wine list to go with that meal, as well.

With all that said, where can you find the best steakhouse in the city? According to Yelp, the No. 1 steakhouse in the Emerald City is Botteco Brazil!

With two locations in Seattle and Shoreline, people are blown away by the mouth-watering Brazilian dishes on the menu. Entrees include Brazilian churrasco (a popular one), lamb sirloin, palm heart stroganoff, costela no bafo (slow-cooked beef ribs), and much more.

Lillian W. shared her experience at the restaurant:

"Fantastic authentic Brazilian restaurant with warm service and homey atmosphere. We ordered churrasco misto, heart of palm salad, filet mignon, seafood stew and fried chicken. Everything was cooked to perfection! We ended the meal with passion fruit mousse and flan. Can't wait to return!"

Here are the Top 10 steakhouses in Seattle:

  1. Botteco Brazil 
  2. D’La Santa
  3. Bourbon Steak Seattle
  4. Flintcreek Cattle
  5. Asadero Ballard
  6. The Capital Grille
  7. Circa
  8. Metropolitan Grill
  9. El Gaucho
  10. Kokkaku

Check out the full list of amazing Seattle-area steakhouses on Yelp.

