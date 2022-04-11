Here Is Washington's Best Under-The-Radar Steakhouse

By Zuri Anderson

April 11, 2022

Sliced baked veal fillet with herbs, lemon, red pepper and sauce
Photo: Getty Images

For every type of cuisine and specialty, there are many types of restaurants that do it justice. The same can be applied to steakhouses, which range from fancy establishments to hole-in-the-wall spots.

If you've been wanting to try a different kind of steakhouse, Cheapism has you covered. They found the best under-the-radar steakhouses in every state, including Washington. This was their pick for the Evergreen State:

John Howie Steak!

Writers explain why they chose this upscale restaurant:

"Chef-owner John Howie has revised his menu during the pandemic to emphasize simple meals that offer the most value, but John Howie Steak still features USDA prime beef aged 28 days or 42 days and American, Australian, and Japanese wagyu beef. You can buy the same steaks to go, carefully packaged and partnered with the perfect seasoning and instructions."

Taking a closer look at the menu, you can also get some steak combinations, like USDA prime fillet paired with Australian Wagyu. If you love drinks and apps to go along with your dinner, make sure you drop by during happy hour -- Sunday through Friday, 4 to 6 p.m.

You can find John Howie Steak at 11111 NE 8th St, Ste 125, in Bellevue. They're available for dine-in and catering.

Click here to check out some more underrated but amazing steakhouses in the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.