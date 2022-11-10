This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US

By Ginny Reese

November 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The holiday season is in full swing and it's time to get in the spirit. Some cities are decking the halls, putting up trees, and hanging lights as they begin the season of celebration.

Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season. The website states, "Thumbtack revealed the list of the ‘Most Festive Cities in the U.S.’ based on data from millions of home projects booked from across all 50 states."

According to the list, Austin is the most festive city in the US. Three other Texas cities landed on the list. Dallas- Fort Worth came in at number two, Houston came in at number four, and San Antonio landed at number 10 on the list.

Here are the top 20 most festive cities in the US, according to Thumbtack:

  1. Austin, TX
  2. Dallas- Forth Worth, TX
  3. Seattle, WA
  4. Houston, TX
  5. Denver, CO
  6. Phoenix, AZ
  7. Atlanta, GA
  8. San Francisco, CA
  9. Kansas City, MO
  10. San Antonio, TX
  11. Chicago, IL
  12. Orlando, FL
  13. Tampa, FL
  14. Nashville, TN
  15. Portland, OR
  16. West Palm Beach, FL
  17. Charlotte, NC
  18. Raleigh, NC
  19. Detroit, MI
  20. San Diego, CA

The full festive study can be found on Thumbtack's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.