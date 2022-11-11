Nas & Hit-Boy Drop Off 'King's Disease III' Album With No Features

King's Disease III arrives nearly a year after Nas and Hit-Boy dropped their third collaborative project Magic. Since then, Nas has hopped on other records with DJ Premier, Cormega and YG. He also embarked on the New York State of Mind tour with Wu-Tang Clan.



12 hours after he dropped the album, Nas announced his plans for an epic performance of the King's Disease trilogy. The Queensbridge native will take the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City for a one-night event next year. Nas' 'King's Disease Trilogy - One Night Only' show is going down on February 24, 2023. Tickets go on sale November 15 for Chase credit card holders and become available to the general public on November 18.



Listen to King's Disease III below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE