Nas, Wu-Tang Clan Team Up For 'NY State Of Mind' Tour

By Tony M. Centeno

April 19, 2022

Nas & Wu-Tang Clan
Photo: Getty Images

Nas has performed with several legendary artists over the years. Following his unforgettable medley at the 64th Grammy Awards, the New York native is preparing to hit the road with fellow iconic lyricists Wu-Tang Clan.

In an announcement that was posted on Tuesday, April 19, Nas and the Wu-Tang Clan revealed dates for their co-headlined NY State of Mind tour. The 25-city tour is scheduled to begin in August at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Mo. The show will hit major cities across the U.S. and Toronto, Canada before concluding at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in October.

Fans should be prepared to see Nas like they've never seen him before. The Mass Appeal rapper has dropped plenty of new music since the last time he toured from his Grammy award-winning album King's Disease album (and its sequel) to his most recent project Magic produced by Hit-Boy. Ahead of the tour, Nas has also released music videos for "Wave Gods" featuring A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier as well as "Ugly," which dropped shortly after the tour was announced.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Although GZA, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah recently toured together last year, it's been awhile since all nine rappers (Rest in peace, Ol' Dirty Bastard) from the Wu-Tang Clan have gotten together to co-headline a tour. Tickets will officially go on sale via Live Nation on April 26. Check out the full show below to find out when Nas and Wu-Tang Clan will be coming to a city near you.

NY STATE OF MIND TOUR DATES:

Tue Aug 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Sep 02 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 03 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Sep 04 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Sep 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Thu Sep 08 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Fri Sep 09 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sat Sep 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Sep 13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Sep 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Fri Sep 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Sep 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Sep 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 22 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Sep 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Sep 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Oct 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

