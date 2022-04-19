Nas, Wu-Tang Clan Team Up For 'NY State Of Mind' Tour

Nas has performed with several legendary artists over the years. Following his unforgettable medley at the 64th Grammy Awards, the New York native is preparing to hit the road with fellow iconic lyricists Wu-Tang Clan.



In an announcement that was posted on Tuesday, April 19, Nas and the Wu-Tang Clan revealed dates for their co-headlined NY State of Mind tour. The 25-city tour is scheduled to begin in August at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Mo. The show will hit major cities across the U.S. and Toronto, Canada before concluding at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in October.