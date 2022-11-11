Science Shows Branding Doesn't Mean Much To Consumers

Through his and his colleagues' research, Sharp found that a product’s location is more important than the customer’s knowledge of a brand. This is something marketing professionals often miss, since they know both their brands inside and out. As guest host Gayle Troberman, chief marketing officer for iHeartMedia points out, marketers also know their competitors brands very well too.

“We are so enamored of our brands,” she said. “We think that translates into the real world.”

Consumers see brands as interchangeable, and they don’t know much about the brands they aren’t buying. Sharp explains that bank customers don’t know what experiences every other bank offers, and they don’t care as long as their needs are met.

Listen to "Byron Sharp: 'Highly restrictive targets are a fantastic way to shrink brands'" to hear the full discussion on the scientific laws of marketing.

