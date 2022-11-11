This Is The Best Christmas Tree Farm In Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 11, 2022

Beautiful decorated Christmas tree
Photo: Getty Images

The Christmas tree is arguably the centerpiece of every home decked out for the holiday season. Even if you've ready pulled your wreaths, candles and mistletoe out of storage, the festivities are not complete until you have the perfect tree to tie it all together. Plus, who doesn't love sipping on some hot chocolate or egg nog while adding glittering lights and shiny ornaments to a live fir that you've decided to stick in the middle of your living room?

Christmas trees come in all shapes and sizes. Some are tall and skinny, while others are short and full. No matter what kind of tree you prefer, this Ohio farm is sure to have the right one just for you.

Parade, our source for today, recently compiled a list of where to find the best Christmas tree farms in every state. They named the Medina Christmas Tree Farms in —you guessed it— Medina as the best of the best in Ohio. Not only can you pick out your own tree there, but you can also have the honor of chopping it down yourself! Here's what they had to say about it:

"If you like the smell and ambiance of campfires, check out Medina Christmas Tree Farms in Medina. Not only can you cut down your own tree but you can warm up over by the fires as well!"
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.