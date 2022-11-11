This Is The Best Christmas Tree Farm In Ohio

The Christmas tree is arguably the centerpiece of every home decked out for the holiday season. Even if you've ready pulled your wreaths, candles and mistletoe out of storage, the festivities are not complete until you have the perfect tree to tie it all together. Plus, who doesn't love sipping on some hot chocolate or egg nog while adding glittering lights and shiny ornaments to a live fir that you've decided to stick in the middle of your living room?

Christmas trees come in all shapes and sizes. Some are tall and skinny, while others are short and full. No matter what kind of tree you prefer, this Ohio farm is sure to have the right one just for you.

Parade, our source for today, recently compiled a list of where to find the best Christmas tree farms in every state. They named the Medina Christmas Tree Farms in —you guessed it— Medina as the best of the best in Ohio. Not only can you pick out your own tree there, but you can also have the honor of chopping it down yourself! Here's what they had to say about it:

"If you like the smell and ambiance of campfires, check out Medina Christmas Tree Farms in Medina. Not only can you cut down your own tree but you can warm up over by the fires as well!"