This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Miami

There's no shortage of steakhouses in the country, especially in Miami. So, where can you find the best one in the city?

According to Yelp, the No. 1 steakhouse in the Magic City is La Cosecha Argentinian Steakhouse! Located in Medley, this upscale restaurant provides some gorgeous and delicious entrees, including black Angus skirt steak, tomahawk steaks, bone-in ribeye, beef tenderloin medallion, and much more options.

Kristy B. shared her experience at the restaurant:

"Delicious food paired with excellent service and a chill ambiance makes for a great experience every time. We prefer to sit outside in the covered front porch with pretty lights. We usually share the bone-in ribeye with mashed potatoes and fries along with a bottle of Malbec. The steak is cooked to perfection every single time. The fries are crispy and delicious and the mashed potatoes have great flavor. I want to try other things on their menu, but the ribeye is so good that it's hard not to put it on repeat, though I am sure we will eventually try something new."