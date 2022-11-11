This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Miami

By Zuri Anderson

November 11, 2022

Char-Grilled Ribeye Steak with Thyme and Rosemary with Bacon-Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp or Prawns on a Plate, Ready to Eat
Photo: Getty Images

There's no shortage of steakhouses in the country, especially in Miami. So, where can you find the best one in the city?

According to Yelp, the No. 1 steakhouse in the Magic City is La Cosecha Argentinian Steakhouse! Located in Medley, this upscale restaurant provides some gorgeous and delicious entrees, including black Angus skirt steak, tomahawk steaks, bone-in ribeye, beef tenderloin medallion, and much more options.

Kristy B. shared her experience at the restaurant:

"Delicious food paired with excellent service and a chill ambiance makes for a great experience every time. We prefer to sit outside in the covered front porch with pretty lights. We usually share the bone-in ribeye with mashed potatoes and fries along with a bottle of Malbec. The steak is cooked to perfection every single time. The fries are crispy and delicious and the mashed potatoes have great flavor. I want to try other things on their menu, but the ribeye is so good that it's hard not to put it on repeat, though I am sure we will eventually try something new."

Here are the Top 10 steakhouses in Miami:

  1. La Cosecha Argentinian Steakhouse
  2. Fierro Argentine Grill
  3. Amigo Grill & Co. Casual Steakhouse
  4. Bunbury
  5. Manny’s Wood Grill Steakhouse
  6. Platea
  7. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse
  8. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
  9. COTE Miami
  10. Baires Grill Coral Gables

Check out the full list of amazing Miami-area steakhouses on Yelp.

