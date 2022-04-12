Here Is Florida's Best Under-The-Radar Steakhouse

For every type of cuisine and specialty, there are many types of restaurants that do it justice. The same can be applied to steakhouses, which range from fancy establishments to hole-in-the-wall spots.

If you've been wanting to try a different kind of steakhouse, Cheapism has you covered. They found the best under-the-radar steakhouses in every state, including Florida. This was their pick for the Sunshine State:

Prime 112!

Writers explain why they chose this longtime restaurant:

"Myles Chefetz's Prime 112 steakhouse sits in the South of Fifth neighborhood. Chefetz has twice been named a semifinalist for the James Beard Outstanding Restaurateur. Prime 112 serves only prime dry-aged beef, including a 14-ounce New York strip and bone-in rib-eyes and porterhouses for two. The menu also includes seafood, from caviar to lobster and fresh locally sourced fish dishes."