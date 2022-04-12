Here Is Florida's Best Under-The-Radar Steakhouse
By Zuri Anderson
April 12, 2022
For every type of cuisine and specialty, there are many types of restaurants that do it justice. The same can be applied to steakhouses, which range from fancy establishments to hole-in-the-wall spots.
If you've been wanting to try a different kind of steakhouse, Cheapism has you covered. They found the best under-the-radar steakhouses in every state, including Florida. This was their pick for the Sunshine State:
Writers explain why they chose this longtime restaurant:
"Myles Chefetz's Prime 112 steakhouse sits in the South of Fifth neighborhood. Chefetz has twice been named a semifinalist for the James Beard Outstanding Restaurateur. Prime 112 serves only prime dry-aged beef, including a 14-ounce New York strip and bone-in rib-eyes and porterhouses for two. The menu also includes seafood, from caviar to lobster and fresh locally sourced fish dishes."
Taking a closer look at its menu, you can also order some dishes from the raw bar, which includes jumbo shrimp, Maryland crab, and oysters from both the West Coast and East Coast. Other entrees include lobster tempura, wagyu short rib, King salmon, and much more.
You can find Prime 112 at 112 Ocean Dr. in Miami Beach. They're available for dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery.
