This Is The Most Festive City In Missouri

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare for the season than by tracing the city in lights? Some cities go all out for the holidays by covering sidewalks in red and green, and blanketing the trees with lights. A few even put on holiday light displays and hold parades to bring neighbors together and build excitement for Christmas. Despite how a city chooses to prepare for the season, there are certain cities across America that are more festive than others.

According to a list put together by Thumbtack, the most festive city in all of Missouri is Kansas City. This city is also listed as one of the most festive cities in America for its participation in seasonal decor.

Here is what Thumbtack had to say about compiling the data to discover the most festive cities around the country:

"Data is from consumer requests on the Thumbtack platform from January 2022 to the present for holiday lighting installations and removals. Rankings were based on the relative frequency of such requests adjusted for the population of state and metropolitan areas. All pricing data is based on national average cost estimates using data provided by Thumbtack pros and additional research, actual prices may vary based on city and supply."