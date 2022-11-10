This Missouri City Is One Of The Best Places To Shop On Black Friday

Black Friday is upon us, and what better way to prepare than by searching for the places with the best gifts and deals.

According to a list compiled by Holidu, the best place to shop in Missouri during Black Friday is in Kansas City. Holidu gave the city a score of 8.4 and ranked it as the 13th best Black Friday destination in the country. Kansas City was the only city in Missouri to make the top 30 list of the best places to shop on Black Friday.

Here is what Holidu had to say about compiling the data to discover the best cities and shops to visit on Black Friday in the entire country:

"Holidu, the search engine for vacation rentals, decided to carry out a study to determine which US cities offer not only the most but the best shopping experience in the country. To accomplish this, we evaluated the number of shops available in each city, but also took into consideration the average Google ratings for these shops. All US cities with a population of over 400,000 were considered for this study. Using data from Google Maps we identified the shops that qualify as such and created a ranking based on both the total count; average rating of results were finalized and the numbers weighted based on level of importance. The final score was then normalized."