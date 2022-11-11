This Is Washington's Top Mexican Restaurant

Mexican food is popular for a reason. Who can ignore a nice helping of tacos, a huge smothered burrito, or a plate of enchiladas? Or resist those delicious flavors that are specific to that style of cooking?

The United States has thousands of Mexican restaurants, so which one stands out the most in Washington? LoveFood can answer that. The website found the best Mexican restaurant in every state, "from favorite spots for tacos to long-running neighborhood joints and acclaimed restaurants serving regional Mexican cuisine."

The Evergreen State's top Mexican restaurant is Mezcaleria Oaxaca! Here's what writers had to say about this eatery:

"The Dominguez family opened this popular spot in Capitol Hill in 2014 with the menu (of course) focussing on the delicious cuisine of Oaxaca, a city and region famed for its spicy dishes and rich, complex mole sauce. Customer favorites at Mezcaleria Oaxaca include the mole negro, tlayuda (a sort of Mexican-style pizza with a tortilla base) and cabrito (stewed goat leg)."