WATCH: Driver Steals Cars, Breaks Into House During Wild High-Speed Chase

A wild, high-speed police chase that spanned well over an hour and a half ended with the driver in custody, but not before causing an unbelievable amount of damage and committing a laundry list of crimes. ABC7 streamed the entire chase live on their sky map. The driver begins by dangerously swerving through traffic in residential areas at increasing speeds. He stops to steal a van and succeeds as police continue to chase him, only to run multiple red lights and stay just out of reach. The driver then slams into a police car and manages to escape long enough to break into a suburban Southern California home where an unsuspecting family is sitting in the kitchen.

"I was just talking to my mom and we were having a normal conversation when I saw the back door open and it's not supposed to open," homeowner Andres Benitez told KCRA. Benitez grabbed a self defense weapon and began chasing the driver out of the house. Before running outside, the suspect grabbed keys off of the kitchen counter and drove away in Benitez truck.