Ariana Grande Hints At 'Secrets' To Come From R.E.M. Beauty This Year

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 12, 2022

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - GRAMMY Charities Signings Day 4
Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande hinted at some "secrets" to come from her makeup line this year while celebrating its first birthday today (November 12).

The "34+35" singer posted a video full of behind the scenes footage of creating the brand, R.E.M. Beauty, on her Instagram.

"happy first birthday to my sweet [R.E.M. Beauty] !!!!!!!!!!!," she wrote. "i am so proud of this dreamy, vegan, other worldly line that we have created and i am so grateful for all of the gorgeous faces that have shown us so much love and support this first year out. it is so sincerely fulfilling to create in this capacity, to encourage creativity, self expression, and to see people feel their most beautiful !"

She went on to hint at what's to come from the brand this year. "i cannot WAIT for you to see what we have in store for you this year, i am bursting with secrets. with deep love and gratitude," she concluded.

In other Grande news, the singer was spotted for the first time on the set of Wicked back in September. The film adaptation of the beloved musical, which stars Grande in one of her dream roles as Glinda the Good Witch, is set to arrive next year.

Ariana Grande
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.