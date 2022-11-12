Ariana Grande Hints At 'Secrets' To Come From R.E.M. Beauty This Year
By Taylor Linzinmeir
November 12, 2022
Ariana Grande hinted at some "secrets" to come from her makeup line this year while celebrating its first birthday today (November 12).
The "34+35" singer posted a video full of behind the scenes footage of creating the brand, R.E.M. Beauty, on her Instagram.
"happy first birthday to my sweet [R.E.M. Beauty] !!!!!!!!!!!," she wrote. "i am so proud of this dreamy, vegan, other worldly line that we have created and i am so grateful for all of the gorgeous faces that have shown us so much love and support this first year out. it is so sincerely fulfilling to create in this capacity, to encourage creativity, self expression, and to see people feel their most beautiful !"
She went on to hint at what's to come from the brand this year. "i cannot WAIT for you to see what we have in store for you this year, i am bursting with secrets. with deep love and gratitude," she concluded.
In other Grande news, the singer was spotted for the first time on the set of Wicked back in September. The film adaptation of the beloved musical, which stars Grande in one of her dream roles as Glinda the Good Witch, is set to arrive next year.