Ariana Grande Hints At 'Secrets' To Come From R.E.M. Beauty This Year

Ariana Grande hinted at some "secrets" to come from her makeup line this year while celebrating its first birthday today (November 12).

The "34+35" singer posted a video full of behind the scenes footage of creating the brand, R.E.M. Beauty, on her Instagram.

"happy first birthday to my sweet [R.E.M. Beauty] !!!!!!!!!!!," she wrote. "i am so proud of this dreamy, vegan, other worldly line that we have created and i am so grateful for all of the gorgeous faces that have shown us so much love and support this first year out. it is so sincerely fulfilling to create in this capacity, to encourage creativity, self expression, and to see people feel their most beautiful !"