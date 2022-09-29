Ariana Grande Spotted Matching With Husband Dalton Gomez On Set Of 'Wicked'

Good news, she's on set! Ariana Grande was spotted for the first time on the set of Wicked, giving fans renewed excitement for the film adaptation of the beloved musical set to come out next year.

The "7 Rings" singer was seen sporting matching looks with her husband, Dalton Gomez, as the pair walked along the set in London on Wednesday (September 28), according to photos obtained by E! News. Gomez wore dark pants and a brown shirt, while Grande wore a brown jacket over a soft pink turtleneck shirt. Both topped off their looks with pink face masks.

Though this is the first time the 29-year-old singer has been seen on set of the highly-anticipated film, she has been giving fans behind-the-scenes sneak peeks since confirming she was cast as Glinda the Good Witch in 2021 opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

Earlier this year, she opened up about the audition process for one of her dream roles. Even though she knew the material "like the back of my hand," she "went pretty hard" preparing for the role of a lifetime.

"I started hearing murmurs about a Wicked audition coming soon, so I went into full preparation mode, while I was also shooting The Voice. So, I was shooting and then doing lessons every day because I just wanted to be prepared for when the call came. I had no idea when it was coming, but I was just like, 'I want to be ready to go in,'" she said, adding, "And now, thank God, the most incredible gift of my entire life is this role that I've adored since I [was] 10 years old and that is going to have every piece of me."