Paris Hilton And Husband Celebrate First Anniversary With Star-Studded Bash
By Taylor Linzinmeir
November 12, 2022
Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in style last night (November 11).
The couple held a star-studded party at the Santa Monica Pier. The guest list included Rebel Wilson and her partner Romona Agruma, Zedd, Nicky Hilton, Diplo, Kathy Hilton, Casey Affleck and more.
The This Is Paris podcast host also shared a sweet tribute to Reum on Instagram. The video included throw-back footage of Hilton from 2019 talking about love. "It's the most incredible feeling in the world, and I haven't felt it in so long," she says. The video then cuts to clips of Hilton and Reum at their wedding, with Hilton beaming from ear to ear.
In the caption, Hilton wrote about her "11:11" wishes finally came true" with Reun, in reference to the date they got married.
"This past year with you as husband and wife has been a magical whirlwind," she wrote. "No matter how far we travel and no matter where in the world we are, as long as we are together, I’m at home with you. I deeply cherish all of our adventures and memories, and look forward to a lifetime more by your side. Thank you for all of the love, happiness, and endless laughter. You are my rock and I’m so thankful to call you mine. Carter, as my partner in life, number one hype man, and best friend, I love you so incredibly much. Cheers to being your #Wifey for lifey, and to our one year anniversary together."
Hilton, 41, and Reum, 41, tied the knot in a three-day ceremony last November.