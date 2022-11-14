Chicago Tow-Truck Driver Shot In Armpit, Crashes Into Bus Stop

A tow-truck driver was traveling near the West Loop on Sunday night when something very unexpected occurred. According to WGN9, the individual was headed West near West Fulton Street around 10:47 p.m. All of a sudden, two men surrounded the tow-truck and began shooting at him from inside of their vehicles. The suspects fled the scene so quickly that their identities remain unknown. It was not noted wether camera footage of the incident was able to be obtained by police in aid of the ongoing investigation.

WGN9 mentioned that the man driving the tow-truck was 49-years-old. One of the men shooting at the tow-truck driver shot him in the armpit. After sustaining a gunshot wound to the armpit, the tow-truck driver crashed into a nearby bus stop. WGN9 noted that he was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. It was not long before the victim passed away at the hospital as a result of injuries sustained from the shooting.

The name of the tow-truck driver has yet to be publicly released. No information has been shared regarding a motive for the shooting or the identity of those who committed the crime. Police continue to search for these suspects as the investigation continues.