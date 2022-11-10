This Is The Best Place To Black Friday Shop In Chicago

By Logan DeLoye

November 10, 2022

Black Friday is upon us, and what better way to prepare than by searching for the places with the best gifts and deals.

According to a list compiled by Holidu, the best place to shop on Black Friday in Illinois is Chicago. Holidu ranked Chicago as the eighth best city to Black Friday shop in the entire country. The best place to shop is at the Christkindlmarket. To discover which cities in America are the best for Black Friday shopping, Holidu evaluated google ratings, shops, and city populations.

"To accomplish this, we evaluated the number of shops available in each city, but also took into consideration the average Google ratings for these shops. All US cities with a population of over 400,000 were considered for this study. "

Here is what Holidu had to say about the best city to shop in Illinois:

"Coming in a number eight on the list is the windy city of Chicago! Head on over to the Magnificent Mile, Michigan Avenue is Chicago’s iconic shopping street for all your gifting needs. If you want to get into the holiday spirit, check out Christkindlmarket Chicago, with more than 1 million visitors each year, this German inspired Christmas festival combines festive snacks and gift shops perfect for all your shopping needs."
