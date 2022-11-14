Hurricane Nicole Unearths Centuries-Old Burial Site At Florida Beach

An ancient Native American burial site may have been discovered after Hurricane Nicole swept through Florida, according to NBC News. Civilians found six skulls and other bones at Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island, Martin County Sheriff's Chief Deputy John Budensiek confirmed on November 10.

"Our medical examiner’s office is saying that they believe the bones are in excess of 200 years of age," Budensiek said, adding that the remains may be Indigenous people. Authorities have also been in contact with the Seminole Nation of Florida about the suspected burial site.

"When we are dealing with remains like this, we try to preserve history. We are not exploring and digging any further into the area where the remains were found. We only recovered what’s been exposed by the water,” according to the chief deputy.

If the spot turns out to be a Native American burial site, anyone who possibly disturbed the area will face criminal charges. Indigenous lands are federally protected. No word on if there's an ongoing investigation.

Hurricane Nicole made landfall south of Vero Beach around 3 a.m. that day, whipping Florida's east coast with 75 mph sustained winds. Thousands of Floridians lost power hours after the storm struck the state. The hurricane quickly weakened into a tropical storm after landfall.