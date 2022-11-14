Iconic 'A Christmas Story' House For Sale In Cleveland

One of the most iconic homes in Ohio —and possibly the whole United States— is currently for sale.

None other than the home used in the filming of A Christmas Story back in 1983 officially went on the market today (November 14) in Cleveland. When the current owner, Brian Jones, put the "for sale" sign in front of the house, he told 3News, "Wow. Now it's real."

According to the listing, the entire campus, located at 3159 West 11th Street in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, is for sale. It spans 1.3 acres and includes five buildings on seven parcels. There are also two empty lots ready for further expansion. In addition, there two public parking lots, as well as one private lot.

The asking price for the home, however, is not currently available. "Looking for the right buyer," Jones said. "It's an interesting property to not only own, but you also have to take care of as a piece of Americana. It's going to be an interesting journey."

If you want to stay visit the famous A Christmas Story house, but you don't necessarily want to buy it, overnight stays at the main house and the neighboring Bumpus house are currently available. In fact, TripAdvisor ranked visiting the spot as one of the top things to do in Cleveland.