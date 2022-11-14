Nearly 400 Crashes In Five Hours Reported On Minnesota Highways

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) reported nearly 400 crashes on state highways in just five hours this morning (November 14) —And that's not counting accidents on county and city roads.

An early-season snow made for difficult driving during this morning's commutes. Approximately 322 crashes were reported between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m, according to MSP. In addition, 67 vehicles have spun out or driven off the road, and there have been three semi jackknifings.

Some of the crashes have been caught on camera. Minnesota Safety posted a couple of videos, including one in which a car narrowly misses a semi as it spins out.