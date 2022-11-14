Nearly 400 Crashes In Five Hours Reported On Minnesota Highways

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 14, 2022

Broken car on road in winter; crash accident
Photo: Getty Images

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) reported nearly 400 crashes on state highways in just five hours this morning (November 14) —And that's not counting accidents on county and city roads.

An early-season snow made for difficult driving during this morning's commutes. Approximately 322 crashes were reported between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m, according to MSP. In addition, 67 vehicles have spun out or driven off the road, and there have been three semi jackknifings.

Some of the crashes have been caught on camera. Minnesota Safety posted a couple of videos, including one in which a car narrowly misses a semi as it spins out.

25 injuries have been reported thus far. Luckily, none of them were serious or fatal.

All roads are either partially or completely covered with snow in the southeaster part of the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. They also said over 120 snowplow drivers have been addressing the snow since 3:30 a.m. "Slow down, stay behind plows & give yourself extra time," they added.

Snow is expected to continue falling today with up to 4 inches expected in the Twin Cities by the day's end, according to the National Weather Service. Additionally, light snow is likely to keep falling Tuesday through Thursday, and single-digit wind chill temperatures are expected to arrive "mid to late week."

